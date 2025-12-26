Zeteo Toured the World in 2025. Here Are the Highlights!

What a year. In 2025, we went on a world tour to celebrate Zeteo’s first anniversary and have the conversations that mattered.

First, we went to London, where Mehdi talked to Owen Jones, then got grilled by Sangita Myska!

Then headed to New York City, where we premiered an explosive documentary that revealed the identity of the Israeli soldier who killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu-Akleh. YOU helped us make headlines for this critical investigation.

We then traveled over to Zeteo’s home city, Washington, DC, to talk media and Trump with Joy Reid and Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Oh, Canada – we came to you too! Mehdi and Naomi Klein took the stage in Toronto with an audience of nearly 1,000 people, and welcomed a Canadian doctor returning from Gaza.

And finally, Zeteo went live in Los Angeles with Alana Hadid, Tommy Vietor, and others to discuss the genocide in Gaza, democracy at home, and more.

It’s all thanks to you and your support.

We can't wait to spend time with more of you in 2026.

Thank you for an unforgettable year. If you’re a paid subscriber, tell us in the comments what city we should visit next.

