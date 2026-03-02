Imran Khan's Sister Suggests He May Have Been Poisoned in Prison

Has former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan been poisoned in prison? That’s what his sister Aleema Khan alleges in a Zeteo Town Hall, where she discusses the state of her brother’s ongoing detention, including concerns of military chief Asim Munir wanting to kill Khan and the reported loss of her brother’s vision in detention.

“There has to be some underlying condition because he’s an extremely fit person,” she tells Mehdi and an audience of Zeteo paid subscribers. “But it could be poison. It could be some sort of a poison.”

“I broke down,” Aleema adds, as she recalls the moment she heard the news of her brother’s deteriorating vision. “They got him his second injection and within half an hour they took him back to the prison… We have no information on his eye except for what he told his wife, who’s also in jail.”

Aleema spoke in detail about the care her brother is receiving in jail and the care his family is seeking to provide for him instead. Her insistence on managing Khan’s treatment stems from a distrust of the jail’s authorities and the government, whom Aleema called “shameless.”

“‘Asim Munir is going to kill me in jail’,” she quotes Khan telling her younger sister in December. “He shouldn’t be talking like that.”

The two also discuss:

Support for Khan across Pakistan, and why street movements have not materialized.

Her confidence in the leadership of Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

The status of Sulaiman and Kasim Khan’s visa applications to visit Pakistan from the UK.

Why foreign governments, such as the US and the UK, aren’t doing more to push for Khan’s release.

The Pakistani government did not respond to Zeteo’s requests for comment regarding claims that Khan was poisoned in prison.

