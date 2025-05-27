‘Biden Failed Every American Family’: Abu Akleh Family Reacts to Zeteo’s ‘Who Killed Shireen?’ Documentary

Earlier this month, Zeteo released “Who Killed Shireen?” – an investigative documentary where a group of veteran journalists discover not only the identity of the Israeli soldier who killed renowned Palestinian-American Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, but also a shocking Biden administration cover-up.

The film’s investigation made headlines all across the world, including in Al Jazeera, NPR, and even the New York Times.

The documentary premiered in New York City at the Angelika Film Center and was followed by an interview with Shireen Abu Akleh’s brother Anton Abu Akleh, as well as a panel discussion with MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin, foreign policy analyst and Zeteo contributor Rula Jebreal, and award-winning journalist and the reporter leading the investigation in the film, Dion Nissenbaum.

The interview with Anton was particularly emotional, with Anton telling Mehdi how it was, “really shocking to know that the Biden administration… was somehow trying to brush this case away.”

“He failed every American family, not only my family, but every American family was failed by this administration,” Anton says to Mehdi.

During the panel discussion, Ayman – who knew Shireen personally – talked about how he was drawn to the way the film highlighted Shireen’s humanity, telling Mehdi how sometimes that “gets lost” in the wider discussion about her killing.

“I am confident that if an American audience knew the work that Shireen did and was able to watch how she reported and how she conveyed the story and the struggle of Palestinians to an audience, I think it would have had a profound impact on people in this country,” Ayman says in the panel.

The panel also discusses Israel’s current war on Gaza, what they expect to be the future of Gaza under the Trump administration, and more.

