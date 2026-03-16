Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Zeteo’s (Fake) Democratic Consultant Is Back — And Already Working on 2028!

As the 2028 Democratic primary begins to take shape, Zeteo’s Frank Cappello “consults” the frontrunners in this new satirical video.
Team Zeteo's avatar
Team Zeteo
Mar 16, 2026

The 2028 presidential primary in the US is only two years away, which means it’s basically already started. From the slew of political memoirs hitting the bookshelves to the myriad podcast appearances, most of the Democratic hopefuls are already throwing their hats in the ring.

So who better to weigh in on the top contenders than Zeteo’s very own (fake) Democratic consultant? In this new and hilarious parody video, Zeteo’s Frank Cappello imagines what members of the consultant class really think of each candidate — and who will offer the biggest payday.

Will it be California Governor and “movie president” Gavin Newsom? What about Pete Buttigieg, who in just 15 years of public service has shown almost as much backbone as Bernie Sanders’ cardboard standee? Or perhaps Kamala “Third Time’s the Charm” Harris will give it another go.

After all, with the 2024 election costing upwards of $5 billion, the consultants are the real winners anyway.

Zeteo’s Frank Cappello and Liam Mann contributed to this video.

Check out more from Zeteo:

WATCH: How Trump is Turning DC into Pyongyang

WATCH: How Trump is Turning DC into Pyongyang

Prem Thakker, Asawin Suebsaeng, and Team Zeteo
·
Mar 14
Read full story
Two Muslim Journalists Walk Into a Podcast - Mehdi and Ayman Mohyeldin on Iran, Gaza, and Media Bias

Two Muslim Journalists Walk Into a Podcast - Mehdi and Ayman Mohyeldin on Iran, Gaza, and Media Bias

Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
·
Mar 6
Read full story
This Week in Democracy – Week 60: Hegseth’s Insane Press Conference, and Trump Pushes Voter Suppression Bill

This Week in Democracy – Week 60: Hegseth’s Insane Press Conference, and Trump Pushes Voter Suppression Bill

Team Zeteo
·
Mar 13
Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture