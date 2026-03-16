Zeteo’s (Fake) Democratic Consultant Is Back — And Already Working on 2028!

The 2028 presidential primary in the US is only two years away, which means it’s basically already started. From the slew of political memoirs hitting the bookshelves to the myriad podcast appearances, most of the Democratic hopefuls are already throwing their hats in the ring.

So who better to weigh in on the top contenders than Zeteo’s very own (fake) Democratic consultant? In this new and hilarious parody video, Zeteo’s Frank Cappello imagines what members of the consultant class really think of each candidate — and who will offer the biggest payday.

Will it be California Governor and “movie president” Gavin Newsom? What about Pete Buttigieg, who in just 15 years of public service has shown almost as much backbone as Bernie Sanders’ cardboard standee? Or perhaps Kamala “Third Time’s the Charm” Harris will give it another go.

After all, with the 2024 election costing upwards of $5 billion, the consultants are the real winners anyway.

Zeteo’s Frank Cappello and Liam Mann contributed to this video.

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