‘You’re a Little Nervous?’ Joy Reid Interviews Mehdi in Front of a Live Zeteo Audience

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid interviews Zeteo editor-in-chief Mehdi Hasan at the Howard Theatre in Washington, DC. Photo by Tausif Islam.

At the capital’s historic Howard Theatre, Mehdi went on stage to be interviewed by the one and only Joy Reid, a powerhouse former MSNBC host who not only is one of the most important voices in the US media today, and one of the few to platform pro-Palestine voices since October 7, but also gave Mehdi one of his first breaks on US cable news.

Joy came prepared with copious notes and research on Mehdi’s life and career, and began by joking to the Zeteo editor-in-chief: “You're a little nervous? You should be. No, no, no. This is gonna be fun!”

Zeteo subscribers line up outside the Howard Theatre for Zeteo’s 1-year anniversary tour. Photo by Tausif Islam.

Joy took Mehdi through a discussion that prompted a room full of several hundred people to listen intently to every word. She asked Mehdi about the difference between British and American journalism; big media corporations and big law firms bending the knee to Donald Trump; and the timidity of US journalists on the issue of Israel and the Palestinians, among many other provocative issues. She even asked Mehdi a question that he has been getting a lot since January 20: “Are you concerned about getting deported?”

“I don't like using the word deportation in the context of Americans. We shouldn't let them [Trump administration] use it. You cannot deport an American by definition,” answered Mehdi, adding that the current authoritarian climate has forced Zeteo to get legal advice on “a lot of stuff. We are in discussions with libel lawyers and civil liberties lawyers and immigration lawyers about a lot of information. That is sad.“

It wasn’t just Joy asking Mehdi topical and tough questions. Our audience of Zeteo subscribers in DC also had a lot to say during the Q&A. Some suggested their dream debate guests to Mehdi to interview, others asked about the future of the Democratic Party here in the United States, while one audience member challenged Mehdi over his approach to the 2024 election.

First attendees wait outside the Howard Theatre and receive Zeteo tote bag, available via the Zeteo Shop . Photo by Tausif Islam.

Paid subscribers can watch the full video above to also hear who Mehdi has been most disappointed with since the start of the genocide in Gaza, and watch him explain why ‘outsider’ voices like his own have had such an impact on the US mainstream media.

Free subscribers can watch a 14-minute preview. Do consider becoming a paid subscriber and never hitting a paywall again.

And don’t forget: Zeteo’s ‘Bold and Unfiltered’ first anniversary live tour will be coming to Toronto and Los Angeles next month. Don’t forget to get your tickets as we’d love to see you there!

Prior to his conversation with Joy Reid, Mehdi interviewed Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen. Photo by Tausif Islam.

Share