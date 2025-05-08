EXCLUSIVE: Watch Our Explosive New Documentary, ‘Who Killed Shireen?’

After a months-long investigation, Zeteo is finally releasing what is undeniably one of our most important works yet, supported and funded by you: our exclusive documentary, “Who Killed Shireen?”

Watch the 40-minute film above, about Israel’s shocking killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin in 2022, and be one of the first people to see and hear the ground-breaking revelations from our award-winning team of journalists.

In this investigative documentary, Zeteo, for the first time, identifies the Israeli soldier who killed the famous reporter – a closely guarded secret up until now, as Israel had refused to divulge his name even to top American officials, according to our sources.

The documentary also reveals a shocking Biden administration cover-up, with former US officials divulging exclusive new information and telling us that the Biden administration “failed” Shireen in order to maintain its relationship with the Israeli government.

The film features exclusive interviews not just with former US officials but also former top Israeli officials and soldiers, as well as journalists who knew Shireen personally.

This is an eye-opening investigation that only Zeteo was prepared to fund and has only been possible because of the financial support of our paid subscribers. No corporations. No sponsors. Nothing else.

Paid subscribers to Zeteo can watch the full film above. Free subscribers can watch an 8-minute preview.

“Who Killed Shireen?” is an investigation for Zeteo led by an award-winning team of journalists and District Bear Media:

Dion Nissenbaum

Dion is an award-winning journalist who has spent more than two decades working as a foreign correspondent for the Wall Street Journal and McClatchy Newspapers. A two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist in international reporting, Dion has been based in Kabul, where he covered the US war in Afghanistan, Jerusalem, where he reported on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Istanbul, Beirut, and Washington.

Fatima AbdulKarim

Fatima is currently a journalist for the New York Times, reporting from the Occupied West Bank. Born in Jerusalem, and raised between Amman and Sharjah, UAE, Fatima is a journalist with 18 years of experience reporting from the front lines in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and working with other major news outlets such as the Christian Science Monitor, the Wall Street Journal, and +972 Magazine. Fatima was a friend and colleague of Shireen in the tight-knit Ramallah-based Palestinian journalist circle.

Conor Powell

Conor is a podcast host, multimedia producer, and veteran TV journalist with more than a decade of experience covering major news stories, including wars and conflicts in the Middle East. Conor runs District Bear Media with Atia Abawi and also hosted and wrote the award-winning podcast “The Lords of Soccer: How FIFA Stole the Beautiful Game” for iHeartRadio.