Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
About

About us

How many times have you complained about the ‘mainstream media’? About corporate control or censorship? About softball interview questions or lazy ‘both sides’ coverage? 

Welcome to Zeteo, where independent and unfiltered journalism is making its comeback. Founded by award-winning journalist, best-selling author, and all-round troublemaker Mehdi Hasan, Zeteo – which comes from the ancient Greek word for ‘seeking out’ and ‘striving’ – is a new media organization that seeks answers for the questions that really matter, while always striving for the truth. 

Join Now

Through hard-hitting interviews, engaging podcasts and newsletters, and compelling op-eds and essays from an array of high-profile contributors – reporters, authors, celebrities, comedians and more – we will speak truth to power… and have some fun along the way. A broad range of voices you may not always agree with, but who bring important viewpoints to the conversation.

Zeteo is not just a media company; it's a movement for media accountability. So join us as we challenge the powerful, change the narrative, and champion good ol’ fashioned adversarial journalism. 

As you sign up at the link below, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo. It’ll give you exclusive access to bonus content and full access once the paywalls go up for certain content. Most importantly, a paid subscription will help us fund more voices and remain independent.

To receive our journalism direct to your inbox and to support our work as we build Zeteo from the ground up, please sign up below. Let’s change the news together. Because it’s time for a media organization… that isn’t afraid.

Join Now

Subscribe to Zeteo

Zeteo is a new media organization that seeks to answer the questions that really matter, while always striving for the truth. Founded by Mehdi Hasan, Zeteo is a movement for media accountability, unfiltered news and bold opinions.

People

Team Zeteo

@teamzeteo
Zeteo will be a powerful movement for accountability. It will deliver serious journalism but with a decided bias towards democracy and human rights. Rigorous, fact-checked journalism in the service of the public good.

John Harwood

@johnhardwoodzeteo
John Harwood is the respected former chief Washington correspondent for CNBC and White House correspondent for CNN. He has interviewed every president from George H.W. Bush to Joe Biden, and is the author of Zeteo's The Stakes column.

Viet Thanh Nguyen

@vietthanhnguyen
Viet Thanh Nguyen’s novel, The Sympathizer, won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and he is also the author of the acclaimed A Man of Two Faces: A Memoir, A History, A Memorial.

Fatima Bhutto

@fatimabhuttozeteo
Fatima Bhutto is a Pakistani writer. Her most recent books include the novel, The Runaways, and her non-fiction reportage, New Kings of the World. She is the author of Zeteo's The Global South. You can find her on Instagram and X at @fbhutto.

Greta Thunberg

@gretathunberg
World-renowned Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has challenged leaders to take action against climate change. Her Fridays for Future strikes landed her on the Forbes list of The World's 100 Most Powerful Women and made her Time Person of the Year.

Cynthia Nixon

@cynthianixon
Cynthia Nixon is a Tony, Grammy, & Emmy award-winning actor and activist. She has been a longtime advocate for better public school funding, abortion access, & LGBTQ rights. She ran for governor of New York in 2018.

Bassem Youssef

@bassemyoussefzeteo
Egyptian-American Bassem Youssef is an internationally acclaimed comedian who has been dubbed the Jon Stewart of the Arab world. He now headlines his 'The Middle Beast Tour' & regularly features on Zeteo's 'We're Not Kidding' podcast.

Mehdi Hasan 

@mehdirhasan
Founder, CEO, and editor-in-chief of Zeteo

Spencer Ackerman

@spencerackerman1
Pulitzer Prize and National Magazine Award-winning reporter Spencer Ackerman is the author of Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilized America and Produced Trump. Ackerman has reported from Iraq, Afghanistan, and countless U.S. bases.

Diana Buttu

@dianabuttuzeteo
Haifa-based lawyer & analyst Diana Buttu was a legal adviser to the Palestinian negotiating team in the early 2000s, is a frequent commentator & writer on Palestinian and Israeli issues, & is the author of Zeteo's Diary From a Palestinian in Israel.

Naomi Klein

@naomiklein
Naomi Klein, an author, academic, and activist, has appeared on the world’s leading influential thinkers lists. She is the author of No Logo, The Shock Doctrine, and the New York Times bestseller Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World.

Owen Jones

@owenjones1
Owen Jones is a columnist and author of This Land: The Struggle for the Left. He co-hosts Zeteo’s ‘Two Outspoken’ with Mehdi Hasan.

Rula Jebreal

@rulajebreal
Rula Jebreal is a foreign policy analyst, novelist, screenwriter, and an expert on the rise of fascism in Europe. One of her books, Miral, was turned into a movie by Julian Schnabel.
© 2024 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture