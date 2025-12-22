Zeteo

Transcript

WATCH: Mehdi’s Most Memorable Moments of 2025

From getting Piers Morgan to agree with him on Gaza to debating outright fascists to giving impassioned viral speeches, watch this montage of Mehdi’s wild year!
Team Zeteo's avatar
Team Zeteo
Dec 22, 2025

Between heated debates with former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former British cabinet minister Michael Gove, getting Piers Morgan to agree with him on the Gaza genocide, the viral Jubilee ‘Surrounded’ video, and his iconic speeches at the Wembley Arena Palestine concert and the DC ‘No Kings’ protest, Mehdi’s jam-packed year felt more like a decade.

So as 2025 comes to a close, take a look back at some of Mehdi’s best, most memorable, most viral moments.

And if that’s how 2025 went, we’re already holding our breaths for 2026!

DON’T MISS: The upcoming LIVE in-person event you won’t want to miss if you’re in the DC area: Join Mehdi, Swin, Joy Reid, Jim Acosta, Sarah Matthews, Miles Taylor, and another special guest tbc for a powerful evening at the Howard Theatre in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026!

Buy tickets here!

Discussion about this video

