WATCH: Mehdi’s Most Memorable Moments of 2025

Between heated debates with former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former British cabinet minister Michael Gove, getting Piers Morgan to agree with him on the Gaza genocide, the viral Jubilee ‘Surrounded’ video, and his iconic speeches at the Wembley Arena Palestine concert and the DC ‘No Kings’ protest, Mehdi’s jam-packed year felt more like a decade.

So as 2025 comes to a close, take a look back at some of Mehdi’s best, most memorable, most viral moments.

And if that’s how 2025 went, we’re already holding our breaths for 2026!

DON’T MISS: The upcoming LIVE in-person event you won’t want to miss if you’re in the DC area: Join Mehdi, Swin, Joy Reid, Jim Acosta, Sarah Matthews, Miles Taylor, and another special guest tbc for a powerful evening at the Howard Theatre in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026!

Buy tickets here!

Catch up on some of Zeteo’s latest stories: