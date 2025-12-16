The first year of Trump 2.0 has felt more like a century. And what better way to unpack it all than with Mehdi, Swin, and other special guests for a powerful LIVE event at the iconic Howard Theatre in Washington, DC!

Join Zeteo for a night recapping “One Year of Trump” on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026. You’ll hear from a big political guest, plus Mehdi, Joy Reid, and Jim Acosta about Trump’s lawlessness, his fake Gaza ceasefire, and the state of our broken mainstream media under Trump 2.0.

In addition, Zeteo’s senior political correspondent Asawin Suebsaeng will be joined by former Trump officials Sarah Matthews and Miles Taylor to break down his fascist agenda and ways ordinary people can resist the administration.

And the cherry on top of this star-studded night? You’ll get a chance to ask them your questions LIVE. Plus meet Mehdi and the Zeteo team.

Get your tickets now and remember: there is still a big interview to be announced closer to the date.

It’s a night you won’t want to miss.

See you there!

