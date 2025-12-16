One Year of Trump: Join Mehdi, Swin, and Special Guests LIVE in DC on Jan 20
JUST ANNOUNCED: Joy Reid and Jim Acosta, plus former Trump officials turned critics Miles Taylor, and Sarah Matthews join Zeteo to unpack Trump’s first term back in office.
The first year of Trump 2.0 has felt more like a century. And what better way to unpack it all than with Mehdi, Swin, and other special guests for a powerful LIVE event at the iconic Howard Theatre in Washington, DC!
Join Zeteo for a night recapping “One Year of Trump” on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026. You’ll hear from a big political guest, plus Mehdi, Joy Reid, and Jim Acosta about Trump’s lawlessness, his fake Gaza ceasefire, and the state of our broken mainstream media under Trump 2.0.
In addition, Zeteo’s senior political correspondent Asawin Suebsaeng will be joined by former Trump officials Sarah Matthews and Miles Taylor to break down his fascist agenda and ways ordinary people can resist the administration.
And the cherry on top of this star-studded night? You’ll get a chance to ask them your questions LIVE. Plus meet Mehdi and the Zeteo team.
Get your tickets now and remember: there is still a big interview to be announced closer to the date.
It’s a night you won’t want to miss.
NOTE: If you are a paid or founding member, check your inbox for emails we sent last week (Dec 8 and Dec 10) with special discount codes.
See you there!
Republican Nazis
Obviously Cheeto is a figurehead, albeit not a very good one, for a larger Nazi Republican movement which seeks to destroy the republic WE the People should not forget that every Nazi that stands behind this regime/movement is at fault This includes not only the sycophants that are making things happen in the Black House but also all the loyalists
It embodies the entire Nazi Republican Congress and the SCOTUS The group is comprised of all the right wing media such as Fox or NewsNation It includes right wing organizations It includes all the wealthy greedy scumbags supporting an opportunity to make more $$ rather than hold the Nazis in power to account
After Cheeto and his Nazi regime has been deposed, like Judas, all will plead with the electorate that they weren’t responsible It was the other guy’s fault That they didn’t want what happened to have happened
These people should not be left off the hook All of the groups above tried to destroy the government and WE the People’s democracy And that includes the Democrats who do not want to screw the Nazi Republicans….WE the People should not and will not forget what a travesty WE experienced There needs to be accountability and doesn’t necessarily mean in a judicial sense It means to not vote or listen to these scumbags, including the wealthy disenfranchised for at least 10 years That’s what happened to Nazi Germany
One year of Trump would be Jan 20th