‘How Are You Going to Survive?’: Doctor Describes ‘Horrific’ Humanitarian Situation in Gaza

After over 21 months of Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza, the humanitarian crisis in the Strip has reached it’s worst point yet. 94% of Gaza’s hospitals have been destroyed or damaged. Dozens of children have died from malnutrition. And Israeli troops continue to kill scores of Palestinians as they try to receive food from the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.”

In this second part of Zeteo’s live ‘Unshocked,’ Dr. Yasser Khan – a Canadian ophthalmologist and plastic surgeon who has traveled twice to Gaza since October 7, 2023 – describes to Mehdi and Naomi how Israel’s humanitarian assault on Gaza has turned injuries and disabilities in Gaza into, “a death sentence.”

“It was horrific, the most horrific things that I've ever seen,” Khan says to Mehdi and Naomi, when asked about his first visit to the Strip.

In the interview, Dr. Khan shares the stories of his many patients, the vast majority of whom he says were women and children.

“I had a 14-year-old girl that had bilateral globe ruptures, shrapnel to her eyes, eyeballs, and they were shattered. And she's blind with no family, because many of them, most of them are orphans,” Khan says to Mehdi and Naomi. “That's a death-sentence, because with no infrastructure, with constant bombardment, with famine, no electricity, fuel, water, no family, how are you going to survive?”

Dr. Khan also discusses how upon returning from Gaza, many of his colleagues in the medical field refused to believe such stories, with some even going out of their way to tell him that, “‘he’s done nothing to be a hero.’”

“After that, I had to face a lot of issues… at a hospital level, at university level, they did collate to come after me, accusing me of various things, which they never proved,” Khan says.

