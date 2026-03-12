How Will the War in Iran End? Our Panel of Experts Answers Your Biggest Questions

There are a lot of contradictory statements around the US-Israeli war on Iran: Trump claims it’s a success, but billions of dollars later, Iranians still have a Khamenei as their supreme leader and show no signs of ratcheting down their retaliation against US interests across the region. Israel claims it significantly weakened Iran’s attack capabilities, but Iran says it hasn’t even begun to use their more advanced arsenal. How can you tell the lie from the truth? By listening to a panel of experts that you will only find here at Zeteo.

Mehdi gathers an A-team of renowned experts to speak on the developments in the Middle East for a Zeteo Town Hall with paid subscribers: Jeremy Scahill, co-founder of Drop Site News, which has been reporting on Iran from the ground. Vali Nasr, Iranian-American professor, acclaimed author, and former US State Department advisor. And Rula Jebreal, an award-winning Palestinian-Italian journalist, foreign policy analyst, and Zeteo contributor. When three minds of this caliber come on together, the conversation tends to cover a lot:

Nasr discusses the new generation leading Iran, anger from Muslims across the region reevaluating their relationship with the US, and who this war is actually being waged on, saying that after Iran’s leader was assassinated, “it’s not the regime that is under threat… It is Iran.”

Scahill describes the “utter bloodbath” that would follow a possible ground invasion of Iran, the real damage from Iranian strikes that the US and Israel are trying to hide, and the potential for a nuclear war, which he tells Mehdi is “shocking to the soul.” He also discusses media censorship in Israel and across the Gulf countries and how we aren’t getting the full picture of the damage caused by Iran’s strikes.

Jebreal highlights the hypocrisy on steroids in launching a new war in the Gulf that will make the Iraq war “look like a walk in the park.” She discusses the religious drivers behind US and Israeli politicians, the possibility of retaliation on American soil, and how Gulf states are reacting to Trump’s actions.

The panel took more than a dozen questions from the audience and also discussed how this war could end and the long-term consequences of what’s unfolded over the past 13 days. It’s an in-depth conversation you won’t find anywhere in mainstream media - and especially on cable news!

