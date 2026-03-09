'The Gaza Playbook': Mehdi Breaks Down What Israel Is Doing to Iran

Almost 1,000 Iranians and multiple Americans have been killed, oil prices are skyrocketing, and the US is barreling towards recession.

The worst part?

“None of this had to happen. This was a war of choice by Donald Trump at the behest, request, manipulation of Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Mehdi and Prem unpack the latest news from the war on Iran on ‘Ask the Editor,’ answering questions from Zeteo subscribers who participated live on Zeteo.com or on Youtube.

Watch the full video above to hear Zeteo’s editor-in-chief discuss what could be next in the war, whether a nuclear threat is real, and much more, including:

How the US and Israel are using “the Gaza playbook” in Lebanon and Iran to brazenly kill civilians, commit potential war crimes, and get away with it

The Trump admin’s incompetence – from just how bad this war is going to be for the US economy to a potential military draft (!)

The failed ‘regime change’ operation

…and more.

