‘Greater Israel’: Mehdi Unpacks Israel’s Goals in Iran and Lebanon

Donald Trump is losing the war he started. But he’s doubling down… Why?

Well, there’s Epstein, and there’s the midterm elections, and there’s the fact that Israel isn’t backing down. And when it comes to Israel, what exactly is Benjamin Netanyahu’s aim here?

“I think his goal is ‘Greater Israel,’” says Mehdi to Prem on ‘Ask the Editor,’ Zeteo’s live show where the two answer subscriber questions on Substack and Youtube every Monday. “This is what he thinks his legacy will be, giving Israel new and further and secure borders in places like Lebanon, in places like Syria.”

Watch the full video above to hear Zeteo’s editor-in-chief break down…

How Trump is “gaslighting” and “bullying” us about the Iran war – and how this is the one time “it’s not working”

What’s happening on the ground in Lebanon

How Trump could be planning to avoid the midterm elections (!)

The long-term impact on US relations with the Gulf

The difference between Israel, the Israeli public, and the Jewish community

…and much more.

Let us know what you think in the comments, and subscribe to catch our next episode of Ask the Editor every Monday at 11am ET on Zeteo.com, YouTube, or on the Substack app.

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