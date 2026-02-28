Iran, Epstein, and a New Mideast War: Mehdi and Experts React

Zeteo put together a live stream with some expert voices in-house and beyond to explain why Donald Trump launched a war that most Americans do not support. The US president unilaterally and illegally declared war on Iran on Saturday after launching a joint attack with Israel, bringing chaos and turmoil to an already unstable part of the world.

“This war is inherently completely illegal… Trump has gone even beyond Bush, Cheney, and the neocons in terms of his unilateral aggression,” says Mehdi, adding, “ It’s 100% true that Epstein is a factor in all this.” While many argue that this is Israel’s war more than it is America’s, Swin reminds viewers “this is an inherently American mission, it has been in the neoconservative, and particularly American Republican party, bloodstream for years if not decades,” the only difference now is they finally have a “mentally desiccated elderly racist game show host” of a president to finish the job.

Iran did not turn the other cheek in response to the attacks, but instead fought fire with fire by launching retaliatory strikes on targets across the region, including Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and more. “I think the next 48 to 72 hours are going to be crucial,” says Senior Fellow at the Center for International Policy Negar Mortazavi, “The US is betting on the regime collapsing or imploding from inside.”

How this plays out is hard to predict, but how we got here? Not as difficult, as Iranian-American relations expert Trita Parsi tells Prem. “I think Trump, at the end of the day, ended up accepting the premise and the red lines of the Israelis, and that trapped him into a trajectory in which, increasingly, he felt that his only way out was to be able to get some sort of a humiliating surrender from the Iranians rather than a deal.”

