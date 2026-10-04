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This Filmmaker Exposed Benjamin Netanyahu. Now, He’s Taking On Elon Musk

Alex Gibney sits down with Mehdi to discuss his nearly four-hour long exposé on the world’s richest man.
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If you’re a fan of Mehdi, you know he’s been critical of Elon Musk for years.

So when he heard that Alex Gibney, the award-winning documentarian who took on Benjamin Netanyahu, was making a film exposing the world’s richest man, he was very intrigued.

After spending three years putting together a nearly four-hour film, Gibney tells Mehdi that he sees Musk as “power without purpose… We think of him as this futuristic tech titan, but he’s really the classic American trickster or confidence man.”

If you want to get to the bottom of how exactly Elon Musk became so powerful, and why Gibney believes he may be the most dangerous man on Earth, this is a must-watch conversation.

In this 45-minute interview, the two discuss:

  • The legal threats Musk’s lawyer made against Gibney and his team

  • How Musk was able to build his “genius” persona

  • The U.S. government’s complicity in the rise Elon Musk

  • Musk’s obsession with repopulation and a looming “civil war”

  • Why Musk became involved in right-wing politics

  • Musk and Trump’s volatile relationship, which Gibney calls a “marriage of convenience”

  • And whether Elon Musk rigged the 2024 presidential election.

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview above, while free subscribers can watch a four-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to never hit a Zeteo paywall again!

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