When Zeteo launched in 2024, our founding subscribers answered the call to help Zeteo build something truly groundbreaking. And in the two years since, with founders support, Zeteo has made a huge impression on the political and media landscape.
As a thank you for the generous support, we’re transforming our Founding membership into a new and improved Zeteo GOLD membership.
WHY YOUR SUPPORT MATTERS
The support of our GOLD members allows us to create investigative documentaries, deliver on-the-ground live reporting, and bring you the exclusive interviews and podcast episodes you know and love.
Enjoy more perks and benefits with Zeteo GOLD:
Complimentary gift subscriptions to share with your family and friends
Exclusive meet-and-greets with Mehdi at live events
Credit for free merchandise from the Zeteo Shop
A special discount to use at the Zeteo shop in addition to your free merch
Access to Zeteo and Zeteo UK
Access to live town halls with Mehdi
Discounts and Early access to live events