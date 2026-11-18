As a thank you for the generous support, we’re transforming our Founding membership into a new and improved Zeteo

WHY YOUR SUPPORT MATTERS

members allows us to create investigative documentaries, deliver on-the-ground live reporting, and bring you the exclusive interviews and podcast episodes you know and love.

The support of our

Enjoy more perks and benefits with Zeteo

Discounts and Early access to live events

Access to live town halls with Mehdi

Access to Zeteo and Zeteo UK

A special discount to use at the Zeteo shop in addition to your free merch

Credit for free merchandise from the Zeteo Shop

Exclusive meet-and-greets with Mehdi at live events

Complimentary gift subscriptions to share with your family and friends

GOLD

members are the most important part of

, without you, there would be no

. Thank you for your support!