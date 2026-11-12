Here’s How Right-Wingers Packed The Courts Well Before Trump

Gutting the Voting Rights Act. Overturning Roe v. Wade. Ending affirmative action. These rulings only scratch the surface of the Supreme Court’s continued shift to the right in just the last few years.

But these rulings were actually decades in the making, dating all the way back to the Reagan administration when the American judiciary was changed forever.

That’s the topic of a new book by MS NOW senior political analyst and Crooked Media host Alex Wagner, called ‘The Steal: Four Right-Wing Hard-Liners, One Republican Presidency, and the Raid on America’s Courts.’

In a new “Mehdi Unfiltered” interview, Wagner breaks down how the “outlandish dreams” of a small group of conservatives to “corrupt the courts” came to fruition, as well as what Supreme Court reforms she believes the Democratic Party should pursue.

“The idea of nine berobed elders making these hugely consequential decisions for American life with no term limits and no ethics code is unconscionable,” Wagner tells Mehdi.

Wagner also expresses her concerns about the current lame duck session of Congress, and whether a last-ditch effort can be made for Trump to seat a fourth justice on the Supreme Court.

“The only thing standing in the way of another Trump nomination is Sam Alito’s ego, which is a powerful thing,” Wagner warns.

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview above without a paywall, while free subscribers can access a 2-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to never hit a Zeteo paywall again!

Click here to buy a copy of Wagner’s book, ‘The Steal: Four Right-Wing Hard-Liners, One Republican Presidency, and the Raid on America’s Courts.’ And if you’ve already read it, feel free to share your review of the book in the comments below!

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