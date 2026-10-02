Is Chris Van Hollen Running for President? Here’s What He Is Saying to Mehdi

Senator Chris Van Hollen might not be gunning for a leadership position in the Senate, but he is “kicking the tires on a 2028 national campaign,” he tells Mehdi.

“I think the changes that we need to make, both in terms of our domestic policy and foreign policy, are huge… that kind of shaking up I think requires a national effort,” Van Hollen says. Mehdi presses the senator about his vote for a future Senate majority leader, and if he would like to see Chuck Schumer stay on in that role. “Nobody’s guaranteed my vote,” he says.

The Maryland senator joins Mehdi one day after a vote on his resolution calling for a report from the State Department on the murders of 9 American citizens by Israeli forces and settlers, which failed 47-51. “We are demanding answers, and anybody who voted against that was essentially wanting to sweep the killing of American citizens under the rug.”

Watch the full interview to hear how Van Hollen reacts to the one Democrat who voted against his resolution (hint: he’s a senator you’re more likely to see in a hoodie than a suit), whether his age factors into his consideration for a 2028 presidential bid, and if he thinks the Biden administration “played” him during their period overseeing genocide in Gaza.

Mehdi and Van Hollen also discuss the threat from AI, Donald Trump’s love affair with China’s Xi Jinping, and how American politicians defer to AIPAC.

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