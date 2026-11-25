On Jan. 20, 2025, Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in a move that sent shockwaves through the civil service and permanently altered the U.S.’s world standing.

As Elon Musk and his band of twentysomethings took over government operations, they unleashed widespread chaos that not just upended Americans’ livelihoods but delivered death sentences for millions worldwide who relied on U.S. assistance.

Author Michael Lewis, whose new book on DOGE is titled Blockers: Rebels in the Deep State, tells Mehdi that Elon Musk and his DOGE minions have “blood on their hands” – especially as an estimated 14 million people are expected to die as result of USAID cuts.

And with a new Democratic majority in Congress come January, Lewis calls for thorough investigations into DOGE: “This is something Congress could do in addition to following the money: follow the death.”

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But what about cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services? Or DOGE’s access to IRS data?

Lewis unveils all in this half-hour conversation. Paid subscribers can watch the interview in full while free subscribers can access a four-minute preview. Consider upgrading today to never hit a Zeteo paywall again.

And be sure to check out Lewis’s latest book, Blockers: Rebels in the Deep State. If you’ve already read it, feel free to share your review of the book in the comments below!

Looking for more book recommendations? Visit the Zeteo book club here for inspiration!

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