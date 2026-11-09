Palestinian Suffering Was ‘Never Guiding’ Biden’s Gaza Policy, New Book Says

We all know the Biden administration failed in its handling of the genocide in Gaza, but very few know the full extent of that failure. Author and Washington Sun correspondent Akbar Shahid Ahmed captures it all in his latest book, ‘Crossing the Red Line: Biden, His Advisors, and Israel’s War in Gaza.’

“A lot of hardline Democrats want to move past this, pretend Gaza was a blip,” Ahmed tells Mehdi. The DC insider spoke to more than 150 officials for the book, creating a record of just how incapable the Biden administration was of opposing any of the Israeli government’s demands. “He [Biden] was aware, to a degree, of Palestinian suffering and Lebanese suffering… but it was never guiding his policy.”

Ahmed also discusses the role that Biden’s inner circle played in fueling the genocide, where officials such as Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan both denied starvation in Gaza because Palestinians “don’t look skinny in the photographs,” according to Ahmed’s reporting.

Watch the full interview to learn what officials told Ahmed, both anonymously and on the record, and to hear about one Biden official who chose to stop condemning Russia to continue supporting Israel, a story that Mehdi describes as “insane.”

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Click here to buy a copy of Ahmed’s book, ‘Crossing the Red Line: Biden, His Advisors, and Israel’s War in Gaza.’ And if you’ve already read it, feel free to share your review of the book in the comments below!

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