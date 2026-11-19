Hakeem Jeffries is on track to become the first Black House speaker in U.S. history on Jan. 3, 2027, after Democrats voted overwhelmingly to nominate him to the position Wednesday.

But 11 Democrats didn’t vote for Jeffries, including Rep.-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier, who told Mehdi ahead of the vote that “the speakership, as a role, has been fully captured by corporate interests.”

“Every single person in the Democratic caucus understands that we might have won the votes, but we didn’t win the trust,” she said. “If we are serious about reestablishing trust with the American people, that has to materialize in concrete actions from party leadership, from the people who received a mandate.”

Avila Chevalier also discussed whether she wants her friend Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president, why trying to impeach Trump “might be playing into his hand,” and how central the genocide in Gaza will be in her work on Capitol Hill.

“Even now, we’re seeing Israel still bombing hospitals,” she said. “It is more imperative than ever that we continue to push to block any arms going to Israel.”

Paid subscribers can watch the full 22-minute interview to hear whether Avila Chevalier is concerned about being targeted by the Trump administration, and what the country can expect from her on day one in Congress.

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Editor’s Note: This interview was taped before House Democrats formally nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to be speaker of the House and has been lightly edited for clarity.

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