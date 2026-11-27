What does the brain tell us about settler colonialism?

That’s the question at the heart of the groundbreaking new book, ‘Wired to Steal: Zionism and the Shaping of the Western Mind.’

Co-written by award-winning photographer and doctor of neuroscience Yoav Litvin and acclaimed anti-Zionist Israeli historian Ilan Pappé, ‘Wired to Steal’ combines their decades of experience to delve into the psyche of Zionism and settler colonialism.

In a new ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, the pair breaks down how neuroscience can explain prevalent support for the genocide among Israelis, how Zionism manipulates fear, and whether the “end of Zionism” is near.

“I think the disassociation of Jewish communities from Zionism is becoming more prevalent,” Pappé tells Mehdi.

They also discuss the recent elections in Israel and why a new government in Israel wouldn’t do anything to alleviate the hardships of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

“I don’t know what’s worse,” Litvin says. “A unity government, which would potentially renew the bombings on Iran, or the Palestinian Israeli citizens who would join the government and thereby normalize the genocide.”

Click here to buy a copy of Litvin and Pappé’s book, ‘Wired to Steal: Zionism and the Shaping of the Western Mind.’ And if you’ve already read it, feel free to share your review of the book in the comments below!

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