Jasmine Crockett speaks during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture on July 4, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE.

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett was offering government relations and lobbying services on her campaign-funded website, a move experts say tests the limits of congressional ethics – and possibly the law.

Crockett lost her Senate bid in March. By May this year, a solicitation appeared on the website for her merchandise, “The Clapback Collection,” allowing users to inquire about Crockett’s consulting services and more.

“Political Consultant- Book Now,” a button on the bottom of the webpage read. Upon clicking the button, a selection of offerings appeared: campaign management and strategy; communications and public relations; government relations and lobbying; digital and social media; and political risk management.

The consulting and lobbying offering was removed from the website after Zeteo reached out to Crockett’s office for comment.

“This website is and has always been focused on selling campaign merchandise,” a Crockett spokesperson told Zeteo. “The Congresswoman has only advertised it for merchandise and did not build it,” they continued. “She never directed anyone to add the button you are inquiring about.”