Can Chuck Schumer Be Stopped? Mehdi Talks to Commentator and Socialist Emma Vigeland

Progressives and lefties secured major victories in this past week’s midterm elections. But now, there’s another election they’re already shifting their focus to.

No – not the 2028 presidential election. The elections for Senate and House leadership, where leftists, as well as many others, are already calling for House leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate leader Chuck Schumer to be replaced.

“I would love if both of them were ousted, a hundred percent,” co-host of ‘The Majority Reports’ Emma Vigeland tells Mehdi.

In this, ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, the political commentator and proud democratic socialist joins Mehdi in DC to discuss whether progressives will be able to oust Congress’s current Democratic party leadership .

“Schumer is also responsible for this moment of fascism in many ways,” Vigeland says to Mehdi.

Mehdi and Vigeland also explain how establishment Democrats like Schumer failed to support progressive candidates in this election cycle – including Angie Nixon’s U.S. Senate campaign in Florida. They also call out the commentators who are trying to downplay progressive wins.

“It’s a lot easier to get out ahead in a race when the Democratic establishment gives you a jet pack versus having to go on foot,” Vigeland says to Mehdi.

Watch the full interview to also hear whether Vigeland thinks democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should run for president in 2028.

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