Mehdi has interviewed a lot of Democrats over the years – moderates, progressives, and democratic socialists.

But never before has he interviewed someone like incoming Democratic congressman Don Leonard – an ex-conservative populist from Ohio who just flipped a red seat blue in the midterms after previously being arrested for his activism. He is shaking things up for House Democrats already, describing the United States as in “crisis,” denouncing the “oligarchs” and Democratic neoliberals, and warning that democracy may not survive the 2028 election if the Democrats don’t take action now.

In this interview, Mehdi asks the contrarian, outspoken freshman Democrat about the backlash he’s received from senior party members after saying that current House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries does not have his vote for Speaker of the House. That is, he explains, unless Jeffries commits to ending Citizens United and dark money in politics through a 28th Amendment by 2028, and also holds a floor vote on ending all U.S. aid to Israel.

“It kills me to be sitting at reception after reception after reception of Democrats clinking the wine glasses and taking victory laps as if there was anything about what was happening here in Washington that was working,” Leonard says.

Although Leonard doesn’t view himself as a progressive, he and Mehdi discuss a wide range of his clearly progressive goals, including replacing ICE and ending aid to Israel, and how learning about the Holocaust as a child influenced his current opposition to the Gaza genocide. Leonard tells Mehdi: “Israel 1.0 is a failed experiment.”

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