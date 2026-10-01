Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Sept. 30, 2026. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

For decades, it has been the policy of the Justice Department to avoid seizing evidence or arresting people involved with election fraud during an election. That has now apparently changed, according to Democrats, who are warning that Donald Trump could use the Justice Department to seize ballots and arrest election officials on or immediately after Election Day in November.

The warning comes in a lawsuit filed last month by the Democratic National Committee that seeks communications and records from the Justice Department about ballot seizures and arrests under the Freedom of Information Act. Democrats say that the Justice Department has done away with policy guidance advising against ballot seizures and arrests during an ongoing election – evidence that the agency is actively planning to seize ballots and arrest election officials.

Democrats also point to the administration’s own words and actions regarding the troubling and unprecedented scenario that Trump will seize ballots in November.