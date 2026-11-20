He was a twice-elected Democratic Congressman before AIPAC took him down in one of the most expensive House primaries in U.S. history. Now, he’s using the lessons he’s learned to help elect Democrats across the United States, from Zohran Mamdani to Abdul El-Sayed.

Yes, former New York Congressman and Squad member Jamaal Bowman discusses all that and more in his new memoir, UNpolishED. He sat down with Mehdi to reflect on his book and the big Democratic victories in the midterms, warning AIPAC “is not going anywhere.”

“They may not donate directly to candidates,” he says, “but they will still invest in their number one issue, which is Israel’s apartheid, Israel’s genocide, and Israel’s occupation.”

So for Bowman, his work is far from over. He has his sights set on helping elect a certain progressive Democratic president in 2028 – none other than California Congressman Ro Khanna.

But what about Alexandria Ocasio-Crotez’s potential presidential bid? Has he turned his back on his Squad “sister”?

Find out by watching the full interview above. Paid subscribers can access the full conversation above while free subscribers can watch a four-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to never hit a Zeteo paywall again!

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And be sure to check out Bowman’s latest book, UNpolishED. If you’ve already read it, feel free to share your review of the book in the comments below!

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Editor’s Note: This interview was taped before House Democrats formally nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to be speaker of the House and has been lightly edited for clarity.

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