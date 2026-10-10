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Expert Pollster on the ‘Deeper’ Dynamic That Could Bring Down Trump and MAGA

Can we trust the polls? Will there be a blue wave? And what bubbles underneath the surface that could reshape the midterm elections? Pollster Cornell Belcher joins John Harwood to break it all down.
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There’s less than a month to go before midterm Election Day, and things are looking good for Democrats. But can we trust the polls? Can Democrats turn their momentum into wins at the ballot box? And will Donald Trump’s government let elections play out fairly, or is the U.S. becoming a “shithole country” when it comes to voting rights?

Veteran Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher joins Zeteo’s John Harwood to answer those questions and more – unpacking what’s at stake these midterms, why he thinks Democrats could take back both the House and Senate, and why the forces driving voters go far beyond gas prices.

“There’s something deeper about who we are as Americans that’s being violated,” Belcher says of the dynamic this election cycle.

This was a live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, where subscribers could ask questions in real time. Be sure to subscribe to catch the next Substack Live.

Watch the full conversation to hear Belcher compare 2006’s blue wave to today’s, evaluate the GOP’s culture-war strategy, explain the limits of public polling, and weigh in on what this election might reveal about the 2028 presidential field.

Free subscribers can watch a 1-minute preview, and paid subscribers can watch the full, 39-minute conversation. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription and never hit a paywall again!

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