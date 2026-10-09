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Zeteo’s Layla Nayfeh contributed to this piece.
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If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation to Zeteo also goes a long way.
Zeteo’s Layla Nayfeh contributed to this piece.
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This information needs to be front and center in news outlets everywhere. Why isn't it?
Thank you for this. Very impactful. There is no excuse for continuing to vote for US politicians who have supported the genocide. This includes Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of R.I.; former VP Kamala Harris; Sen. Cory Booker (NJ); Sen. Chuck Schumer (NY); Sen. Adam Schiff (CA); Rep. Adam Smith (WA); Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY); Sen. John Fetterman (PA); Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY); most Republicans, and too many additional Democrats — too many to list.