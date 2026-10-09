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B J Sutherland's avatar
B J Sutherland
3h

This information needs to be front and center in news outlets everywhere. Why isn't it?

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
3hEdited

Thank you for this. Very impactful. There is no excuse for continuing to vote for US politicians who have supported the genocide. This includes Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of R.I.; former VP Kamala Harris; Sen. Cory Booker (NJ); Sen. Chuck Schumer (NY); Sen. Adam Schiff (CA); Rep. Adam Smith (WA); Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY); Sen. John Fetterman (PA); Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY); most Republicans, and too many additional Democrats — too many to list.

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