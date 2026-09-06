Talarico Insider: Texas’s ‘Perfect Storm’ Could Defeat Republican Ken Paxton

The Texas Senate race isn’t supposed to be this close. Republicans have controlled the state for more than three decades, and no one makes conservatives freak out more than Democrat James Talarico – but he’s neck-and-neck with problematic Republican Ken Paxton. So what’s changed?

Talarico strategist Chuck Rocha joins Zeteo’s John Harwood to unpack the forces shaping one of 2026’s most surprising, pivotal Senate races – including data centers, Paxton’s unlikability, Talarico’s Christian faith, Latino voters, and gas and grocery prices.

Watch the full conversation above for Rocha’s inside take on what he calls a “perfect storm” for Talarico and what the Democrat needs to do over the coming weeks to win.

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