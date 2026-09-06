Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Talarico Insider: Texas’s ‘Perfect Storm’ Could Defeat Republican Ken Paxton

AI data centers and inflation could turn traditionally red Texas into a win for Democrats.
John Harwood's avatar
Chuck Rocha's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
John Harwood, Chuck Rocha, and Team Zeteo
∙ Paid

The Texas Senate race isn’t supposed to be this close. Republicans have controlled the state for more than three decades, and no one makes conservatives freak out more than Democrat James Talarico – but he’s neck-and-neck with problematic Republican Ken Paxton. So what’s changed?

Talarico strategist Chuck Rocha joins Zeteo’s John Harwood to unpack the forces shaping one of 2026’s most surprising, pivotal Senate races – including data centers, Paxton’s unlikability, Talarico’s Christian faith, Latino voters, and gas and grocery prices.

Watch the full conversation above for Rocha’s inside take on what he calls a “perfect storm” for Talarico and what the Democrat needs to do over the coming weeks to win.

Share

Free subscribers can watch a 1-minute preview, and paid subscribers can watch the full, 30-minute conversation. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription and never hit a paywall again!

This was a live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, where subscribers could ask questions in real time. Be sure to subscribe to catch the next Substack Live.

Check out more from Zeteo:

Latinos Are the Only True Swing Vote in the U.S. – But Can Dems Win Them Over in 2026?

Latinos Are the Only True Swing Vote in the U.S. – But Can Dems Win Them Over in 2026?

John Harwood, Mike Madrid, and Team Zeteo
·
Aug 3
Watch now
First Draft: Haley Stevens Smears Bernie Sanders and Abdul El-Sayed, Calls Anti-Zionism a ‘Sickness’

First Draft: Haley Stevens Smears Bernie Sanders and Abdul El-Sayed, Calls Anti-Zionism a ‘Sickness’

Martin Pengelly
·
Sep 3
Read full story
Meet the Populist Democrat Who Could Help Flip The Senate

Meet the Populist Democrat Who Could Help Flip The Senate

John Harwood, Sherrod Brown, and Team Zeteo
·
Sep 2
Watch now

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Zeteo · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture