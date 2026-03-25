Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on March 24, 2026. Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images.

When FBI agents showed up at a warehouse in the Atlanta area in late January, local officials were surprised, to say the least. The agents seized hundreds of thousands of ballots and other material from the 2020 election as part of Donald Trump’s never-ending quest to prove a stolen election that never was.

Now, Trump’s Justice Department is fighting to hold on to the ballots and other records seized by the FBI as Fulton County, Georgia, fights in court to retrieve the materials. In the process, Justice Department lawyers have made legal arguments asserting extraordinary powers over election records like those seized in late January – prompting concerns that the Trump administration could try to seize ballots, voting machines, or other equipment as votes are being counted in the November midterms.

After all, Trump did try to steal the 2020 election, and he has already said he “should have” directed his administration to seize voting machines after he lost. With Trump now explicitly using ICE to deal with a political problem – long lines at airports – concerns over armed federal agents at the polls in November have been renewed.

Trumpworld provocateur and Jeffery Epstein pal Steve Bannon on Monday called ICE’s presence at the nation’s airports a “test run” and “perfect training” for November, arguing federal agents should “check IDs” at polling locations.

Following the Fulton County raid, election officials across the country are wargaming scenarios in preparation for unprecedented federal government interference in November’s midterms. Secretaries of state, attorneys general, county attorneys, and local election officials have all taken the raid as a stark warning.

“Our highest risk in 2026 and potentially in 2028 is the federal government trying to disrupt and undermine our elections,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold tells Zeteo. “It’s not Russia, it’s not China, it’s Donald Trump.”