Can Democrat Troy Jackson Oust Republican Senator Susan Collins in Maine?

Graham Platner shook up the Maine Senate race – until he dropped out. Now, Democratic nominee Troy Jackson has seven weeks to end Republican Susan Collins’ three-decade run in a battle that could be crucial to Democrats taking back the Senate.

According to polling, the race is tied. Does Jackson have what it takes? He joins Zeteo’s John Harwood for a candid conversation about his campaign, live on Substack, where he took questions from Zeteo subscribers watching in real time.

Watch the full video above to find out why Jackson believes this is a “change election” – and to hear him take on Collins over her anti-abortion track record, Medicare for All, and high gas prices. Jackson also answers questions about Joe Manchin’s endorsement of Collins, his past as a Republican, and just how much he aligns with Platner’s politics.

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This was a live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, where subscribers could ask questions. Be sure to subscribe to catch the next Substack Live.

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