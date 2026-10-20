‘Why on Earth Would Iran Make a Nuclear Deal With Us?’ Ex-Obama Official on Trump and What’s Next

Payrolling genocide, war-mongering, and spiraling into authoritarianism. What happens now that Donald Trump has permanently soiled the United States’ global authority?

Ex-Obama official and ‘Pod Save the World’ host Ben Rhodes joined Zeteo’s John Harwood to discuss Trump’s “fascist looting of a declining empire” – and the opportunity to ”build something different.”

This was a Substack live conversation where Zeteo subscribers could ask questions in real time. Be sure to subscribe to catch our next live show.

Watch the full video above to hear Rhodes and Harwood break down:

Russia-Ukraine, and Trump’s siding with Putin

Where the Iran war is going: “I think we have to realize that, why on earth would [Iran] make a nuclear deal with us, you know?”

Gaza, aid to Israel, and the U.S.’s relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu

...and much more!

Free subscribers can watch a 1-minute preview, and paid subscribers can watch the full, 38-minute conversation. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription and never hit a paywall again!

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