Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

‘Why on Earth Would Iran Make a Nuclear Deal With Us?’ Ex-Obama Official on Trump and What’s Next

Foreign policy expert Ben Rhodes joins John Harwood to unpack what comes after Trump’s shattering of U.S. credibility – from Gaza, to Putin, to Iran and the JCPOA.
John Harwood's avatar
Ben Rhodes's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
John Harwood, Ben Rhodes, and Team Zeteo
Paid

Payrolling genocide, war-mongering, and spiraling into authoritarianism. What happens now that Donald Trump has permanently soiled the United States’ global authority?

Ex-Obama official and ‘Pod Save the World’ host Ben Rhodes joined Zeteo’s John Harwood to discuss Trump’s “fascist looting of a declining empire– and the opportunity to ”build something different.”

This was a Substack live conversation where Zeteo subscribers could ask questions in real time. Be sure to subscribe to catch our next live show.

Watch the full video above to hear Rhodes and Harwood break down:

  • Russia-Ukraine, and Trump’s siding with Putin

  • Where the Iran war is going: “I think we have to realize that, why on earth would [Iran] make a nuclear deal with us, you know?”

  • Gaza, aid to Israel, and the U.S.’s relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu

  • ...and much more!

Free subscribers can watch a 1-minute preview, and paid subscribers can watch the full, 38-minute conversation. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription and never hit a paywall again!

Share

Check out more from Zeteo:

Ex-Trump Press Secretary Unloads on the Four Horsemen of the Trump-ocalypse

Ex-Trump Press Secretary Unloads on the Four Horsemen of the Trump-ocalypse

Prem Thakker and Team Zeteo
·
Oct 17
Watch now
This Week in Palestine: Two Videos Show Horrors of Israeli Violence in Gaza and Occupied West Bank

This Week in Palestine: Two Videos Show Horrors of Israeli Violence in Gaza and Occupied West Bank

Team Zeteo
·
Oct 17
Read full story
Sneak Peek: Zeteo’s Breakthrough Investigative Documentary on AIPAC

Sneak Peek: Zeteo’s Breakthrough Investigative Documentary on AIPAC

Team Zeteo
·
Oct 18
Watch now

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Zeteo · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture