This Progressive Outsider Is Trying to Shake Up the Senate Race No One’s Talking About

Four-term Congressman Chris Pappas is backed by Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Pete Buttigieg, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and the pro-Israel lobby. New polling shows him losing to the Republican in the New Hampshire Senate race – in an election Democrats are counting on as they try to secure a majority and stop Donald Trump’s rampage on America.

But Pappas is not yet the nominee. He’s running against Karishma Manzur, an outsider who’s spent decades working as a scientist, focused on illnesses like epilepsy and depression. Manzur joined Prem in a barn-burning conversation about how U.S.-funded violence in Bangladesh shaped her foreign policy views, how Trump is using the Iran War to make massive amounts of cash and avoid scrutiny on the Epstein files, and how the people in charge are “willing to burn down the planet” for their own greed.

“If we didn’t change the course of our planet, in the next 50 years, we’re looking at an average increase in 3 degrees temperature across this world, which means that the polar ice caps will melt, and places like Miami will be inundated, places like Phoenix, Arizona will be unlivable, and the beautiful spruce and fir trees of the White Mountains will be gone,” Manzur said – pointing out that doesn’t even include emissions from the mass spread of data centers, or the genocide in Gaza.

She noted: “The amount of carbon emission that was cut down by the Inflation Reduction Act actually was dwarfed by the amount of carbon emission that was emitted by the war in Gaza. You cannot tell us to buy EVs and put up solar panels while you’re bombing 2.1 million people and their residents to hell.”

Manzur also said whether she would support Chuck Schumer for Senate leader, hammered the Democratic establishment on who should and shouldn’t be allowed in the “big tent,” and slammed the push in Washington to fuse the U.S.-Israeli militaries.

Watch the interview above to hear from Manzur in the final days before the September 8 election.

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