Is It Time to Change the Constitution? Historian Weighs In

With Donald Trump and his allies constantly testing the limits of, or outright defying, constitutional rights in the United States, is one of our most important founding documents — the Constitution itself — equipped to protect U.S. democracy?

The Constitution is in “fairly good shape,” argues Jill Lepore, Harvard historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author. The real problem is a disengaged American civil society, and a belief that the country’s political institutions are set in stone. Lepore joins Zeteo’s John Harwood for a live conversation to discuss how Americans can reclaim their power to reshape the Constitution and defend their democratic freedoms.

This was a Substack live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app where Zeteo subscribers could ask questions in real time. Be sure to subscribe to catch our next live show.

Watch the full video above to hear Lepore and Harwood discuss:

The “philosophy of amendment” : everything in the Constitution is subject to editing and improving, to respond to a changing world

The midterm elections and the “possibility of a shakeup” when people go out, talk to each other, and vote

What it could take for “the constitutional door” to be “shoved open by the masses” for a new amendment

...and more!

Free subscribers can watch a 1-minute preview, and paid subscribers can watch the full, 33-minute conversation. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription and never hit a paywall again!

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