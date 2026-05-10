How to Stop Trump From Interfering in the Midterm Elections

The further Donald Trump falls, the more ways to tilt the mid-term elections he explores. Top election lawyer Marc Elias’s mantra: “He’ll try it, and we can fight it.”
Marc Elias specializes in election law, voting rights and campaign finance and in 2020 founded Democracy Docket. He joined Zeteo’s John Harwood in a live conversation on Substack where subscribers tuned in and asked questions.
Watch the full video above to hear Elias unpack:
Why the US Supreme Court gutting the Voting Rights Act was the “worst Supreme Court decision” of his life
How he is actively fighting Trump’s election manipulation attempts
What the legacy media isn’t telling you about Trump’s attempt to seize ballots
…and much more.
Free subscribers can watch a 4-minute preview. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription and never hit a paywall again!
This was a live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, where subscribers could ask questions. Be sure to subscribe to catch the next Substack Live.
Catch up on more from Zeteo:
BREAKING: Tennessee State Republicans Are Voting to Eliminate Only Black-Majority District
First Draft: Trump’s America Is Not a Serious Country – But We Are Seriously Screwed
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Zeteo to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.