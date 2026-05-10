How to Stop Trump From Interfering in the Midterm Elections

The further Donald Trump falls, the more ways to tilt the mid-term elections he explores. Top election lawyer Marc Elias’s mantra: “He’ll try it, and we can fight it.”

Marc Elias specializes in election law, voting rights and campaign finance and in 2020 founded Democracy Docket. He joined Zeteo’s John Harwood in a live conversation on Substack where subscribers tuned in and asked questions.

Watch the full video above to hear Elias unpack:

Why the US Supreme Court gutting the Voting Rights Act was the “worst Supreme Court decision” of his life

How he is actively fighting Trump’s election manipulation attempts

What the legacy media isn’t telling you about Trump’s attempt to seize ballots

…and much more.

Free subscribers can watch a 4-minute preview. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription and never hit a paywall again!

This was a live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, where subscribers could ask questions. Be sure to subscribe to catch the next Substack Live.

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