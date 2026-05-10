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How to Stop Trump From Interfering in the Midterm Elections

Election and voting rights expert lawyer Marc Elias breaks down the Supreme Court's recent attacks on Black voters – and much more.
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John Harwood, Marc Elias, and Team Zeteo
May 10, 2026
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The further Donald Trump falls, the more ways to tilt the mid-term elections he explores. Top election lawyer Marc Elias’s mantra: “He’ll try it, and we can fight it.”

Marc Elias specializes in election law, voting rights and campaign finance and in 2020 founded Democracy Docket. He joined Zeteo’s John Harwood in a live conversation on Substack where subscribers tuned in and asked questions.

Watch the full video above to hear Elias unpack:

  • Why the US Supreme Court gutting the Voting Rights Act was the “worst Supreme Court decision” of his life

  • How he is actively fighting Trump’s election manipulation attempts

  • What the legacy media isn’t telling you about Trump’s attempt to seize ballots

  • …and much more.

Free subscribers can watch a 4-minute preview. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription and never hit a paywall again!

This was a live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, where subscribers could ask questions. Be sure to subscribe to catch the next Substack Live.

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