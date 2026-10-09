A quick note to say there will be no ‘First Draft’ on Monday, as Zeteo observes the Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday. Enjoy your long weekend – and normal service will resume first thing Tuesday morning.

Good morning. Martin here again, delighted to be bringing you the news that matters for your Friday morning. Rejoice, for a long weekend is nearly here.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we look at an outburst from Donald Trump that was vile and dangerous even by his wretched standards, a broadside against Somali immigrants in Minnesota and a call for “the people of Minnesota” to “fight back.” When calls for violence are coming from inside the (White) House, America is really in trouble. Trump also spouted vile Islamophobic abuse at Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Michigan, who duly faced similar bile from Mike Rogers, his GOP opponent, on the debate stage in Grand Rapids.

Then we’ll look at a bombshell report from the New York Times, about how a close aide to Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is co-opting embassy practice to his own, openly pro-Israel ends. There was also a Senate debate in Georgia, and the Nobel Peace Prize goes to someone who has called out Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Let’s read in.

‘Fight Back, Minnesota’

Donald Trump during his “Golden Age of American Innovation Summit” in Washington, DC, on Oct. 8, 2026. Photo: Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images.

The president of the United States is trying to start a race war in Minnesota. This is not hyperbole. This is what he posted on Thursday:

“The once Great State of Minnesota is being taken over by Somali Immigrants. There is Violence, Murder, and Mayhem all over the State. The people of Minnesota must fight back. You have been robbed, and abandoned by your State Government. Your Governor is an incompetent thief who doesn’t want to get involved. He just wants to get out of town with as much as he can steal, and then, lead a quiet life. The Somalians should not be allowed to get away with what they are doing. They view you as weak and stupid people. Fight back Minnesota, fight back! If you need, the Federal Government will come to your rescue. Governor Tim Walz, and Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, must immediately ask for Federal help — and leave the rest to us! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Doubtless, defenders and apologists for the fascist in the White House will claim that when he writes “fight” he really means “vote,” that he is merely using typical exaggeration to encourage Minnesota voters to kick Democrats out of congressional office and reject Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan for Senate and Amy Klobuchar for governor next month.

If so, rubbish. Trump knows Republicans are losing and he is taking action accordingly. Remember Jan. 6, 2021? That dreadful day, speaking to his supporters outside the White House, Trump told the mob to “fight like hell” to block certification of his conclusive defeat by Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Nine deaths were linked to the riot that followed. Trump already has blood on his hands.

That concerned a presidential election. He has form when it comes to midterms too.