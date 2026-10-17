Ex-Trump Press Secretary Unloads on the Four Horsemen of the Trump-ocalypse

Trumpworld is in absolute chaos. A press secretary that lasted less than one business week. Rumors that Trump’s chief of staff is on the ropes. A Trump ally kicked out of the State Department. Trump Jr.’s ex pushed out, amid allegations that she privately solicited hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay off personal credit card debts.

And that’s just what you know. But this week, Zeteo has revealed much more about what’s happening inside the top echelons of the administration, in our new “Four Horsemen of the Trump-ocalypse” project – a series of profiles cataloging the immense damage Stephen Miller, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and Mike Huckabee have inflicted.

Sarah Matthews, who served as White House deputy press secretary during the first Trump administration, joined Prem to unpack the series, and offer her own insight on these four horsemen.

She described her first early impressions of Stephen Miller, years ago, and why he’ll seemingly never be pushed out.

“He’s been with Trump since the very beginning. And someone like that, Trump values loyalty above all else, obviously – above qualifications, competency, morality, anything. So someone like a Stephen Miller has been able to survive and thrive in Trumpworld,” she said. She added that, while many Republicans privately don’t approve of him, “as of now, I don’t really see a universe in which he is forced out anytime soon.”

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And while she thinks Rubio has tried to be a “good influence” on the administration, Matthews conceded, “We have to remember, moving forward, that he is complicit and he doesn’t just get to distance himself from the horrors and atrocities of Trump 2.0, no matter how much he wants to try to do that.”

Matthews also shared what Republicans are saying about the rift between JD Vance and Marco Rubio; what early warning signs she saw inside Trump 1.0; and why, even months ago, Hegseth was the Trump cabinet official who terrified her the most.

Listen to the conversation above to hear it all.

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Read the four profiles here: