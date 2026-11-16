As Silicon Valley’s biggest power players face growing scrutiny over their ties to Donald Trump, their influence on government, and their AI ambitions, could the massive Democratic wins of the midterms mean U.S. tech billionaires are about to face a reckoning?

Veteran journalist Kara Swisher joins Zeteo’s John Harwood for a wide-ranging, no-holds-barred conversation about the fallout from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s scandal(s), Elon Musk’s government meddling, and the dangers of allowing a handful of tech executives to wield enormous power with little oversight.

This was a Substack live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app where Zeteo subscribers could ask questions in real time. Be sure to subscribe to catch our next live show.

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Watch the full video above to hear Swisher weigh in on the future of AI, the data centers debate, the changing media landscape, and where she thinks the MAGA billionaire class will run after this midterms blue wave.

Free subscribers can watch a 1-minute preview, and paid subscribers can watch the full, 38-minute conversation. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription and never hit a paywall again!

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