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‘Zionists Are the Enemies of the Jews’: Jewish Author of Provocative New Book on Anti-Zionism

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Benjamin Moser makes the case to Mehdi for why Zionism isn't Judaism, and how it is being used to replace Judaism while oppressing and displacing Palestinians.
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Some of the earliest people to reject Zionism weren’t Palestinian; they were Jewish. That history, which rarely comes up in modern discussion around Israel’s occupation of Palestine, is the central topic of the latest book from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Benjamin Moser.

‘ANTI-ZIONISM: A Jewish History’ spotlights some of history’s most renowned Jewish thinkers, authors, poets, and many more who rejected Zionism. “The whole point of this book is to say that Jews and Zionists are not the same thing; they’ve never been the same thing,” Moser tells Mehdi.

Mehdi took the role of devil’s advocate to push Moser on some of the criticism his book has received. This important and sensitive conversation also covered:

  • Why even Jewish rabbis believed that “Zionists are the enemies of the Jews”

  • How Moser justifies his denial of Israel’s right to exist

  • Why he views cultural and liberal Zionism as a “fantasy of Zionism”

  • Historical Jews who were attacked, and even killed, for their opposition to Zionism

  • What a future state on the historical land of Palestine should look like.

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Click here to buy a copy of Benjamin Moser’s book, ANTI-ZIONISM: A Jewish History.’ And if you’ve already read it, feel free to share your review of the book in the comments below!

Looking for more book recommendations? Visit the Zeteo book club here for inspiration!

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