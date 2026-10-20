‘Zionists Are the Enemies of the Jews’: Jewish Author of Provocative New Book on Anti-Zionism

Some of the earliest people to reject Zionism weren’t Palestinian; they were Jewish. That history, which rarely comes up in modern discussion around Israel’s occupation of Palestine, is the central topic of the latest book from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Benjamin Moser.

‘ANTI-ZIONISM: A Jewish History’ spotlights some of history’s most renowned Jewish thinkers, authors, poets, and many more who rejected Zionism. “The whole point of this book is to say that Jews and Zionists are not the same thing; they’ve never been the same thing,” Moser tells Mehdi.

Mehdi took the role of devil’s advocate to push Moser on some of the criticism his book has received. This important and sensitive conversation also covered:

Why even Jewish rabbis believed that “Zionists are the enemies of the Jews”

How Moser justifies his denial of Israel’s right to exist

Why he views cultural and liberal Zionism as a “fantasy of Zionism”

Historical Jews who were attacked, and even killed, for their opposition to Zionism

What a future state on the historical land of Palestine should look like.

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