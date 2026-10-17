Left: Maryam Ghanem screams after an Israeli strike on Oct. 14, 2026. Photo via social media. Right: Maryam receives treatment at Al-Shifa Hospital on Oct. 15, 2026. Photo by Abdalhkem Abu Riash/Anadolu via Getty Images

The video is haunting. Little Maryam, surrounded by fire and smoke, crying as she watches her mother burn.

Maryam Ghanem survived, rescued by Palestinian journalist Ali al-Jaafrawi. The toddler is now an orphan. Her father was killed just months before she was born. She continues to ask for her mom.

Maryam herself will forever be haunted by a genocide that she was born into – a genocide that took both of her parents and left her with severe burns. This is the reality children like Maryam face every day as the world continues to stand by as Israel kills, starves, burns.

Things didn’t look any better in the occupied West Bank this week, where settlers continued their pogroms on Palestinian villages and towns. On Friday, settlers attacked Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest, injuring several, including Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine, an American, in another incident caught on video.

How can the world continue to deny the horrors Palestinian endure every day when such images continue to show up on our screens?

Here’s more from another deadly and troubling week in Palestine: