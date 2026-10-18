Sneak Peek: Zeteo’s Breakthrough Investigative Documentary on AIPAC

Ahead of its release next week, watch this exclusive clip from our investigative documentary into the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). In this excerpt, former AIPAC chief lobbyist Douglas Bloomfield speaks about a key moment in the group’s history, how it transformed into the political powerhouse it is today, and correspondent Dion Nissenbaum questions him about the organization’s relationship with the Israeli government.

The lobbying group has long fought efforts to register as a foreign agent, stating that it operates as an American organization with no direction from the Israeli government. But interviews and reporting by the ‘Night Flower’ team challenge that assertion by tracing evidence in cases over the past four decades.

‘Night Flower: Inside AIPAC’s Fight for Influence’ features interviews with whistleblowers, insiders and former AIPAC officials like Bloomfield and follows AIPAC from its roots as a one-man advocacy operation to the present day, where it’s playing a key role in the U.S. midterm elections.

The film will premiere in Chicago on Oct. 20. Following the screening, Zeteo founder and editor-in-chief Mehdi Hasan will be in conversation with progressive Rep. Delia Ramirez. The event will also feature a panel discussion and audience Q&A with filmmaker and correspondent Dion Nissenbaum, IMEU Policy Project executive director and co-founder Margaret DeReus, and commentator and former congressional primary candidate Kat Abughazaleh. Make sure to get your tickets here.

Paid subscribers will be able to watch the film on Zeteo’s website on Oct. 21, so make sure you upgrade to paid if you are not already a paid subscriber.

In the coming weeks, we’ll announce more live screening events featuring the team behind the documentary that you won’t want to miss. Be sure to subscribe to Zeteo to get the latest news on the documentary.

And thanks again to all of our paid subscribers and, in particular, our founding members. We wouldn’t have been able to commission, produce, or release this film without your financial support. To help Zeteo create more projects like this, you can always donate to us here.

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