Richard Ojeda (left). LaKesha Womack (center). Randy Villegas (right). Photos by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

Democrats flipped nine red Senate seats in this year’s historic midterm elections, and they’re expected to end up with 259 House seats, the largest majority in decades.

The blue tsunami delivered significant wins for progressives, including Abdul El-Sayed, Troy Jackson, and Peggy Flanagan in the Senate. On the House side, there were almost too many wins to count.

The left was always going to expand its ranks in the next Congress. But not every winner has received the attention they deserve. Here are seven progressive and populist candidates who flipped Republican-held seats and deserve a closer look.

1. Randy Villegas