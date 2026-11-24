What does being wealthy in America actually mean? And how much money does a person need to feel secure? On this week’s ‘We’re Not Kidding,’ Mehdi sits down with Pulitzer Prize-winning data journalist, illustrator, author and fellow Brit-in-America Mona Chalabi to discuss her new book, Ten Lives: How What We Have Shapes Who We Are. The book follows 10 Americans across 10 different income brackets, exploring the role that wealth, class, and inequality play in shaping our lives.

“Are Americans finally beginning to understand the role of class in politics, in society?” Mehdi asks.

“Yes and no. I think our focus on the billionaire class is absolutely correct,” Mona says. “Is that really a conversation about class?... The truth is, the 99% of us aren’t all in it together.”

Mona talks about her unconventional approach to data journalism which incorporates original illustrations that visualize data in unique ways, like her Pulitzer-winning work depicting Jeff Bezos’ staggering wealth. The two also unpack why young people may be more class-conscious than previous generations, and how politicians across the political spectrum are increasingly embracing economic populist rhetoric.

Mehdi also asks Mona about her decision to speak out for Palestine at the Pulitzer ceremony in 2023 – just 12 days after October 7th. “Were you not worried about getting canceled? What are you thinking in that moment?” Mehdi asks. “I’m not thinking about myself. I’m really, really not,” Mona says. “I was just thinking again about journalists in Palestine.”

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