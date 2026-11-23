After pressure from President Donald Trump, Nvidia’s board of directors reinstated scandal-ridden Jensen Huang as CEO of the world’s largest chip maker. It comes less than two weeks after he resigned in the wake of multiple reported affairs – including with a subordinate and a suspected Chinese spy. The reinstatement sent stocks skyrocketing.

What does this all mean for national security, AI, tensions with China, and money in politics? Gina Raimondo, former U.S. secretary of commerce under President Biden, joined Zeteo’s John Harwood to answer those questions and more.

“It was shocking that they would reinstate him. And even more shocking that the President of the United States would intervene by calling the board,” Raimondo says. She continues: “It makes you wonder, does anything matter anymore other than stock price?”

Watch the full conversation above to hear Raimondo break down how the government can hold Trump and Nvidia accountable, how real the threat of Chinese cyber attacks is, and much more.

“We cannot put a price on America’s national security. We cannot put a price on America’s standing in the world… We can’t just flush that down the toilet because of stock market gains.”

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