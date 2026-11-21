Mourners carry the body of Fadda Mohammed Fheidat, who was killed by Israeli settlers, during her burial in Jericho on Nov. 17, 2026. Photo by John Wessels/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli settlers killed a 72-year-old woman – a mother, a grandmother – this week. They shot Fadda Mohammed Fheidat in the head. For standing outside her home. Will anyone be held responsible? Likely not. The Israeli settler charged with killing Awdah Hathaleen more than a year ago was reportedly seen this week constructing a new illegal outpost in the occupied West Bank.

In Gaza, Israel launched a broad ground offensive in the central part of the enclave, forcibly displacing Palestinians who had already been forcibly displaced time and time again.

The ground offensive escalation “ended,” but the horror Palestinians are forced to endure did not. Israel killed at least seven Palestinians a day later. Still amid that horror, Palestinians did find a moment of joy in a swimming competition – a sign of resilience and resistance.

Here’s more on all those stories and others from another deadly week in Palestine: