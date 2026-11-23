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Donald Trump greets Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the White House on Sept. 29, 2026. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

On Monday morning, Nvidia’s board of directors voted unanimously to immediately reinstate Jensen Huang as president, CEO, and board director. Huang resigned less than two weeks ago, following reports that he had multiple affairs, including with a suspected Chinese spy.

Donald Trump and other senior administration officials worked the phones in a private pressure campaign to push Nvidia to give Huang his job back, per two sources with knowledge of the matter.

A White House official tells Zeteo the U.S. president personally “made it a priority,” because he felt that strongly about it.

Nvidia, for its part, alluded to this pressure campaign in a press release announcing Huang’s reinstatement: “In the process of reaching its decision, the board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk,” the company said.

Nvidia is the world’s largest AI chip company, and one of the most valuable companies on the planet. Trump himself is a huge investor in the company; earlier this month, CNBC estimated that he held up to $57.7 million worth of Nvidia stock.

Prior to Huang’s reinstatement Nvidia’s stock had been tanking, leading some observers to speculate the market’s AI bubble was on the brink of finally bursting.

Nvidia’s stock shot up about $40 Monday morning from where it closed on Friday.

On Monday morning, Trump spoke with CNN and predicted Nvidia would rehire Huang. He refused to comment on a report from the New York Times that found the woman Huang had an affair with had been in contact with China’s top spy agency. “I am not going to comment on anything having to do with that,” he said, before claiming: “He did absolutely nothing wrong from that standpoint.”

Speaking with CNBC, Trump said Huang “apologized for indiscretion, which was unfortunate. That was probably what brought it to such a level, because sex sells.”

The controversy around Nvidia first erupted following revelations that Huang had been involved in an affair with a Chinese businesswoman who was suspected by U.S. officials of being tied to Chinese intelligence. Huang acknowledged being unfaithful, and admitted he had fallen short of the responsibilities he owed to the company and its shareholders.

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The episode was followed by reports of two more alleged relationships Huang had maintained with Nvidia employees. But it is Jensen Huang’s relationship with the Chinese businesswoman, Alice Huang, that has fueled much of the controversy.

Alice Huang is a former senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company and Nvidia business partner. U.S. intelligence suspects possible ties between Huang and Chinese intelligence. The concern is that Alice Huang might have used the relationship with the Nvidia CEO to gain access to sensitive information about Nvidia, amid the AI race between the U.S. and China.

All the while, since last year, Singapore has been investigating whether Alice Huang and Megaspeed had worked to ship computer servers equipped with Nvidia chips to China.

Last week, the U.S. confirmed it too has been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over whether it has been ultimately shipping Nvidia chips to Chinese customers, in violation of export restrictions the U.S. has imposed to prevent such transfers. Jay Clayton, director of national intelligence, acknowledged Sunday that “there is an investigation ongoing into [Alice Huang’s] firm and into her.”

The stream of allegations has had even Republican members of Congress speaking out. On the Megaspeed affair, Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks told Fox that “the Department of Commerce, Secretary Lutnick, it appears, used loopholes to allow some of these chip sales to occur even though President Trump has directed his administration and the Department of Commerce not to allow that to happen.”

Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy nearly accused Lutnick’s department of treason. “It appears to me, I emphasize appears, that the Department of Commerce has allowed the Communist Party of China to circumvent our export controls on advanced chips,” Kennedy said on Sunday, adding: “It appears that they knowingly allowed this to happen.”

As Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang, it said it is still conducting a probe through a “committee comprised solely of independent directors,” citing reports that the Nvidia CEO was “the target of a foreign intelligence effort.”

“The board reiterated that the committee’s investigation will proceed to conclusion,” the company said Monday. “Mr. Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it.”

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