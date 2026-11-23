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Morning. Martin here, delighted as ever to run down all the news you need to start the week. Let us give thanks for this week’s impending holiday, as well as for the mandatory musical Monday selection.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we look at Abdul El-Sayed’s headline-making suggestion that Donald Trump should partner with Democrats to pass healthcare reform, painted gold and with Trump’s name plastered all over it, if that means the American people finally get the help they need. Trump appeared to bite; Sunday show hosts pounced, and at least one Republican seemed personally aggrieved. Which was fun.

In Seattle, a reality check. ICE agents violently took down a man and his daughter as they tried to board a flight to LA. Condemnation was widespread, but if ever an event seemed designed to show what two years of Stephen Miller’s Trump administration will look like, this was it. There’s also more Iran war news and a blizzard of Trumpian corruption to keep up with. In we go.

‘Donald, This Is on the Table’

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed is seen in the Capitol Visitor Center on Nov. 10, 2026. Photo by Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images.

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic senator-elect from Michigan, is shaking things up on Capitol Hill – and frightening the Wall Street Journal – even before he is sworn in.

On Sunday, the former public health official reached for a sports metaphor to explain why he thinks Donald Trump might actually partner with Democrats on root-and-branch healthcare reform, as the president suggested in his rambling press conference Friday.

“Well, the president signaled openness to the opportunity, and I played lacrosse growing up, and I was always taught that you play the ball, not the man,” El-Sayed told NBC’s ‘Meet the Press.’

El-Sayed wants to get the ball in the goal by using The Man. He set out his idea as bait on social media, complete with an image of a gold TrumpCare card.

“Donald, this is on the table,” El-Sayed wrote on Nov. 12. “Guarantee health care for every American, from cradle to grave.”

Eventually, the big gold fish took the big gold bait.