The midterm rebuke of MAGA has shown that American democracy is far from powerless. But with a change in congressional power coming, what are the steps the country should take to repair the damage from MAGA politics?

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum joins Zeteo’s John Harwood to lay out exactly what it would take to rebuild U.S. institutions and rein in corruption.

Watch the full, wide-ranging conversation, to hear Applebaum explain what makes “our political system one of the most corrupt democracies in the world,” why future presidents need to “bend over backwards” for our allies, and which previously accepted norms (that Trump threw out the window) now need to be codified by law.

Share

NOTE: This conversation was originally recorded on November 7, 2026. This was a Substack live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app where Zeteo subscribers could ask questions in real time. Be sure to subscribe to catch our next live show.

We’ve made this video free for all subscribers, but if you support the work Zeteo does, consider becoming a paid subscriber today.

Check out more from Zeteo: