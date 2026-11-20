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Good morning, and happy Friday. Andrew here. You may have seen one of Donald Trump’s lame-duck nominees roundly embarrass himself this week. No, not that one. Not that one. I mean that one.

James Sullivan, who can’t remember what the 22nd Amendment does, could soon have a lifetime gig in the federal judiciary. Unreported until now: Sullivan’s wife is a lawyer for Elon Musk, who has endless business in the same district. Is any of that good?

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we shine a light on Musk’s latest gift from Trump. Plus, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is determined to solve a problem that has vexed the city for years: how to close the awful Rikers Island jail.

And Chris Van Hollen has a new and ‘moderate’ senator backing his bid for majority leader. Let’s read on.

‘Uphold the Rule of Law’? REALLY??

James Sullivan at his Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing on Nov. 18, 2026. Photo via Senate Judiciary Committee.

Voters furiously rejected Donald Trump earlier this month, delivering Democrats a series of wins in states they rarely compete in and a 56-seat majority in the Senate.

Following their historic shellacking, Trump and Republicans are trying to ram through as many embarrassing and shamelessly MAGA nominees as they can, before Democrats take power in January and presumably put a stop to it.

James Sullivan, one of Trump’s nominees for a lifetime judicial appointment, certainly fits the bill. Sullivan, a Texas Supreme Court justice who lost his reelection, claimed during his 2026 campaign that he would “defend our Constitution and uphold the rule of law.”

Yet, he made headlines at his confirmation hearing Wednesday for being unable to recall what the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution does – it bars the president from serving more than two terms – before refusing to admit it means that Trump can’t run for president again.

But Sullivan’s extreme deference to Trump isn’t the only concerning thing about his nomination: He could also be Elon Musk’s ace in the hole.

In a disclosure to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sullivan noted, “My wife is a partner at the law firm of Stone Hilton PLLC” – which just so happens to be Musk’s go-to law firm. If confirmed, Sullivan would be a federal judge in the Western District of Texas, which covers the Austin area, where the world’s richest man and some of his business interests are based.

Sullivan’s wife, Alithea, has represented Musk and the board of his car company Tesla in the same district. She’s also represented Musk’s social media company, Twitter, in its ongoing lawsuit against Media Matters – a case very obviously meant to chill the watchdog organization’s journalism.

The craziest part?